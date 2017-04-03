New York Jets 2017 NFL Draft Profile: Jamal Adams, Safety

These stats reflect an all-around player. Adams can make a play on the football as well as come up and stop the run. He averaged nearly 70 tackles per season, which is terrific for a college player. He may be coming out a year early, but we know that Adams faced quality competition at LSU as well, so that isn’t a concern.

Measurables (per NFL.com Draft Profile)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 214 pounds

Arm Length: 33.375 inches

Hands: 9.25 inches

He ran a solid, but not overly impressive 4.56-second time in the 40-yard dash. Here are some of the strengths and weaknesses listed in his NFL.com draft profile:

STRENGTHS Natural-born leader of men. Well-built. Will not hesitate for one second as a hitter. Steps downhill looking to punish running backs to set a tone for defense. Toggles between patient and urgent in treks to the ball. Plays off blockers. Approaches target with open arms and wide, balanced base to limit escape routes. Intelligent field general. Gets secondary aligned properly. WEAKNESSES Handsy and too willing to clamp onto receivers down the field. Hard-charging downhill, but a little stiff when asked to retreat. Long speed appears to be average on tape. Eyes drop when targets approach his area. Anticipation is average, limiting his range as a center-fielder.

Interesting, but let’s use the ever important eye test, and look at some tape.

There is a lot to like here. This is a player that the New York Jets could put into the Calvin Pryor role, but have him do it better. His pursuit of the football is relentless. When he finds his man, he brings him down, other than the time he got a piggyback ride on the Florida tape. Adams drives through his man, which is a quality that will translate well in the NFL.

He isn’t excellent in pass coverage, he is more suited as a run-first, in the box safety. When he has to, however, he can play the pass as well. He stays with his man quite well.

He might be a little slow in his instincts while playing deep safety, but he seems more like a crowd the box safety. He never appeared to be far off, and he was never caught out of position on the footage above. In short, Jamal Adams would be an excellent choice at No. 6.