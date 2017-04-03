New York Jets 2017 NFL Draft Profile: Jamal Adams, Safety
Profiling a potential New York Jets 2017 NFL Draft, safety Jamal Adams out of LSU.
The New York Jets have needs all over the football field as they head towards the 2017 NFL Draft. There really are too many to name them all, but one of the biggest is safety. Marcus Gilchrist spent most of the 2016 season looking lost. Calvin Pryor took steps backwards in 2016, and in some circles, Pryor could be traded to help stock up on draft picks.
We all know the Jets hold the sixth pick in the draft. General manager Mike Maccagnan has stated that the team is open for business (per Newsday), willing to trade any of their current picks for additional ones. If they stay at six, however, many believe that safety Jamal Adams out of LSU would be a good selection, so that is who we take a look at today.
First, we look at his stats (per Sports Reference):
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2014
|LSU
|SEC
|FR
|S
|12
|38
|28
|66
|5.0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|*2015
|LSU
|SEC
|SO
|S
|12
|48
|19
|67
|5.5
|0.0
|4
|30
|7.5
|0
|6
|1
|1
|2016
|LSU
|SEC
|JR
|S
|12
|42
|34
|76
|7.5
|1.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Career
|LSU
|128
|81
|209
|18.0
|2.0
|5
|30
|6.0
|0
|14
|2
|2
These stats reflect an all-around player. Adams can make a play on the football as well as come up and stop the run. He averaged nearly 70 tackles per season, which is terrific for a college player. He may be coming out a year early, but we know that Adams faced quality competition at LSU as well, so that isn’t a concern.
Measurables (per NFL.com Draft Profile)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 214 pounds
Arm Length: 33.375 inches
Hands: 9.25 inches
He ran a solid, but not overly impressive 4.56-second time in the 40-yard dash. Here are some of the strengths and weaknesses listed in his NFL.com draft profile:
STRENGTHS Natural-born leader of men. Well-built. Will not hesitate for one second as a hitter. Steps downhill looking to punish running backs to set a tone for defense. Toggles between patient and urgent in treks to the ball. Plays off blockers. Approaches target with open arms and wide, balanced base to limit escape routes. Intelligent field general. Gets secondary aligned properly.
WEAKNESSES Handsy and too willing to clamp onto receivers down the field. Hard-charging downhill, but a little stiff when asked to retreat. Long speed appears to be average on tape. Eyes drop when targets approach his area. Anticipation is average, limiting his range as a center-fielder.
Interesting, but let’s use the ever important eye test, and look at some tape.
There is a lot to like here. This is a player that the New York Jets could put into the Calvin Pryor role, but have him do it better. His pursuit of the football is relentless. When he finds his man, he brings him down, other than the time he got a piggyback ride on the Florida tape. Adams drives through his man, which is a quality that will translate well in the NFL.
He isn’t excellent in pass coverage, he is more suited as a run-first, in the box safety. When he has to, however, he can play the pass as well. He stays with his man quite well.
He might be a little slow in his instincts while playing deep safety, but he seems more like a crowd the box safety. He never appeared to be far off, and he was never caught out of position on the footage above. In short, Jamal Adams would be an excellent choice at No. 6.
More from NFL Spin Zone
- Robert Griffin III: 5 Contenders That Should Consider Backup Quarterback41m ago
- Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr’s Smooth Recovery Promising For High Hopes19h ago
- Dallas Cowboys: Evaluating Last 5 First-Round Picks in NFL Draft21h ago
- 2017 NFL Draft: New York Giants Early April 7-Round Mock Draft1 d ago
- Atlanta Falcons: Playlist for Redemption1 d ago