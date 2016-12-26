New York Giants: Victor Cruz Wants To Retire With NYG

Victor Cruz is a pending free agent. If the 30-year-old wide receiver has it his way, he’ll retire as a member of the New York Giants.

Whenever the day comes that Victor Cruz retires, he’ll go down as one of the most memorable players in New York Giants history. Between his production, his impact, and his patience, Cruz has been one of the true pillars of the organization.

If Cruz has it his way, then the day he retires will also be his final day as a member of the Giants.

Cruz had a stellar career at the University of Massachusetts, but went undrafted in 2010. The Paterson, New Jersey native has since become one of the most productive players in the recent history of the organization.

According to Steve Serby of The New York Post, Cruz hopes that he’ll be able to retire as a member of the Giants.

Very badly. I mean, this is home for me, I don’t know anywhere else. Guys come into our locker room from different places, from different teams, and they tell us comparing and contrasting what we do here as opposed to the other teams, and I don’t have any of those stories. I don’t want any of those stories. I’ve been in one organization for a long time and I want to retire that way. The way that I have been taken in by this fan base is just unlike anything I’ve ever felt.

That’s an ambitious goal for a player who has given his all to the organization.

Cruz made an eternal mark in his first regular season with the Giants. He finished the 2011 campaign with 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns—all of which were the best marks on the Giants.

Cruz would go on to record 10 receptions for 142 yards during the NFC Championship Game and hauled in a touchdown reception during the Super Bowl.

A season later, cruz had a second 1,000-yard season with 86 receptions for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cruz ranks No. 10 in Giants history in both receptions and receiving yards, and is No. 17 in franchise history in receiving touchdowns. Entering Week 17 of the 2016 NFL regular season, he has 301 receptions for 4,542 yards, and 25 touchdowns.

A Super Bowl champion, Second Team All-Pro, and Pro Bowl honoree, Cruz is one of the most decorated players in franchise history.

One can only hope Cruz honoree will receive the opportunity to play the rest of his career with the Giants.

