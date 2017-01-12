New York Giants: Life After Eli Manning is Coming

As the New York Giants head into the offseason after their playoff run was cut short, it’s time to start thinking about life without Eli Manning.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will always be known as an elite quarterback. His career will be remembered for his grit, perseverance, and his ability to play at such a high level without any major injuries holding him back. However, as Manning has three years left on his current contract with the New York Giants, it’s time to start thinking about life without him.

Whether it’s quarterback Ryan Nassib or the possibility of drafting another potential franchise player at the position, the time is now to start grooming Manning’s eventual replacement. Father Time catches up to everyone and, while Manning can still be effective under center, he can’t play forever.

The Giants need to decide as early as this offseason as to who the long-term replacement is for Manning. The NFL is all about business and, before Manning suffers a serious injury or possibly experiences a steep decline in play, it’s best to have someone in place ready to step in and take care of business if need be.

Since Manning still has an ample amount of time left on his contract, if it’s Nassib or someone else needs to be decided now. That way, Manning is able to coach, train, and mentor his replacement so that, once he calls it quits on his prolific career, the Giants won’t miss a beat.

It’s important to remember that, while this might be hard for many to come to terms with, it is imperative for the future success of the Giants. It’s no secret that quarterback is the most important position on the team, but it’s crucial to have someone being groomed for the future.

The best course of action would be to stick with Nassib since he has the potential to be the next cornerstone at the position. Sure, his sample size is relatively small. But considering he’s been shadowing a future Pro Football Hall of Famer the past two years, Nassib should be able to continue learning and hopefully, one day become the next face of the franchise.

The Giants need to start making some key decisions for their future at quarterback. Manning will continue to hold the fort for at least the next few years before it’s time to close the book on his career. Most importantly, though, the team must prepare for when that time comes.

