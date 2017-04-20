Eli Manning speaks out on alleged involvement in memorabilia scandal

Eli Manning was recently accused of being involved in a scheme to pass off fake game-worn memorabilia as real, authenticated gear. The lawsuit between Manning and Steiner Sports has been active for three years with the Giants allegedly being involved, too.

Emails appeared to prove Manning’s involvement, but the quarterback spoke out Thursday to deny any wrongdoing.

“I have never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” Manning told reporters. “I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason to do anything of that nature. I’ve done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. And I know when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way.

“I’m more angry than anything. I’ve done nothing wrong and I’m still being attacked. My track record of how I’ve handled myself since I’ve been here in 2004 speaks for itself.”

Manning said people have “turned” on him as a result of the allegations, but says he has “nothing to hide.” He’s confident that all the facts will ultimately surface and exonerate him from any involvement in the scandal.

As far as the emails go, Manning said they were “taken out of context.” That’s the same sentiment echoed by the Giants in a statement released last week, siding with Manning in this situation.