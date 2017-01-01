Watch Giants head coach Ben McAdoo high-five mini Ben McAdoo

Before the New York Giants kicked off against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo stopped to greet a fan dressed exactly like him, only much smaller. The young Giants fan’s hair is parted down the middle and he’s wearing a (fake) mustache, a headset, a big play menu and more. Check out their brief meeting in the video above.

ESPN Giants beat writer Jordan Ranaan reports that Mini McAdoo’s name is Peter Costigan of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Little Ben McAdoo. Tremendous. Actually that is Peter Costigan, from Wayne, Pa. Complete w/diner menu and Post-it pic.twitter.com/tASrgyOMyM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 1, 2017

Notice that Costigan is using a diner menu just like “Fake Andy Reid,” whose play sheet is a menu comes from a pub in Pennsylvania.

Coach Reid at the podium. pic.twitter.com/tMwDScU2Xy — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2016

Stay tuned for Costigan’s press conference on special teams and mozzarella sticks.