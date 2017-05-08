Report: Saints center Max Unger expected to miss start of season with foot injury

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best centers in the NFL in Max Unger, but they may be without him for the start of the season. According to NFL Network, Unger suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season.

Just reported on @gmfb: #Saints star C Max Unger has suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss the start of the 2017 season, source say — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017

Unger, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012 with the Seahawks. He was part of the Jimmy Graham trade that brought him to New Orleans from Seattle, playing in 31 of a possible 32 games the past two years.

He’s arguably the Saints’ best offensive lineman, and if he’s forced to start the year on the PUP list, he’ll have to miss the first six weeks of the regular season. That would be a huge blow for the Saints’ offense, which gained some serious talent in the backfield with Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara.