Tom Brady explains last-minute decision to skip Patriots’ White House visit

The New England Patriots will visit the White House on Wednesday to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win, but the hero behind their remarkable comeback won’t be in attendance.

Tom Brady issued a statement Wednesday morning explaining why he won’t be joining the team in Washington D.C., citing “personal family matters.”

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

According to the Boston Herald, Brady is spending time with his mother, who is battling an illness.

Tom Brady's mother is in town and he is spending time with her. She's been dealing with an illness. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 19, 2017

This isn’t the first time Brady has missed the team’s trip to the White House. He also had to attend a previous family commitment following their Super Bowl XLIX win two years ago.

Brady did visit the White House with the Michigan Wolverines after their 1997 national championship win, as well as the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl victories. His absence from this visit is particularly notable, however, given his relationship with President Donald Trump.

He’s been friends with Trump for quite a while, dating back to the president’s pre-political days but has remained quiet about his political stances.

Brady joins a long list of players opting to skip the White House visit for a variety of reasons. Those players include Dont’a Hightower, Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Alan Branch and Chris Long. Some have citied political reasons for their absences, while others, such as Hightower, have said it’s merely a personal decision.

The Patriots will be the first team to visit the White House with President Trump in office.