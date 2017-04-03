Watch Rob Gronkowski ‘steal’ Tom Brady’s jersey again at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox, like most of Major League Baseball, opened their 2017 season Monday, but it didn’t get underway without the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots crashing the party.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, James White, Dion Lewis and Robert Kraft all showed up before the game to show off their shiny Lombardi Trophies as they walked them out to the mound from left field. Brady, wearing his Super Bowl LI jersey, which was returned to him today, took it off to show it to the crowd. Gronk, however, had other plans.

He “stole” it from Brady, running around the infield until he was tackled by his quarterback.

So Rob Gronkowski just stole Opening Day Show and Tom Brady's SB jersey again. Might be the most Gronk thing ever. And Brady scrambling. pic.twitter.com/nhy8HphA6V — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) April 3, 2017

After things settled down a bit, Brady threw out the first pitch to get Boston’s season underway. It was a bit high and inside, but who’s going to call him out for it?