Tom Brady game-used jersey is soaring on the auction market

A Tom Brady game-used jersey from 2014 should fetch more than $40,000 in an auction this Super Bowl week in Houston.

The jersey is being showcased at the NFL Experience, which is full of interactive exhibits for fans.

Per the Boston Globe:

“There are collectors who collect game jerseys, then there are Patriots collectors,” said Jeremy Kraft, director of authentication and acquisitions for Hunt Auctions, the Pennsylvania-based company brokering the sale. “If you’re going to own one and you have the means, then that’s the one to own.”

The jersey was worn in a game against the Buffalo Bills and was won through NFL Auctions, which sells one-of-a-kind memorabilia from teams and players and gives the proceeds to non-profits.

Here’s a description and a look at the jersey, which was approaching the $40,000 mark as of Wednesday.

Rare and Desirable Tom Brady 10/12/2014 game worn New England Patriots jersey (Outstanding use, 4-TD game). Nike size 44 Patriots #12 Tom Brady jersey worn during Breast Cancer Awareness game against the Bills. Includes NFL Auctions COA from PSA/DNA, with matching serial #ed sticker affixed to the jersey. Brady went 27-37 for 361 yards and 4-TDs in the game. The jersey shows exceptional use with numerous stains and impact marks on the front, back, and shoulders. One of a scant few documented game used jerseys to have entered the marketplace from arguably the game’s greatest quarterback: EX

Estimated Price Range: ($50,000-$75,000).

The bidding closes on Friday.