Tom Brady fights back tears when discussing his dad at Super Bowl Opening Night

Deflategate is the story that will seemingly never die, and it certainly won’t cease before Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Many people are hoping the New England Patriots win just so that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has to hand Patriots owner Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy and endure an awkward moment with Tom Brady. Tom Brady Sr. is certainly among them, as he believes Goodell’s actions were “beyond reprehensible” in regard to Deflategate.

“[Goodell] went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head, and had to lie his way out in numerous ways,” Brady Sr. said last week. “The reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever.”

Brady was asked about his dad during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night, and he got emotional while discussing his relationship with Brady Sr.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

“I’d say my dad represents his feelings. Because he’s a dad, and I’m a dad,” Brady said, holding back tears. “So, yeah.”

Earlier on Monday during an appearance on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show, Brady talked about his father more in-depth after joking that he banned him from talking to the media.

“I love my dad, as any parent knows how much you love your kids,” he said. “My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. And hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for.”

Brady has done a good job of setting aside potential distractions, from a possible fifth Super Bowl to capping off a season that was overshadowed at times by his four-game suspension. His dad hasn’t exactly helped the cause, but it’s clear Brady has nothing but love for Tom Sr.