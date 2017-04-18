The Patriots have locked up Super Bowl hero James White with a three-year contract extension that will keep him in New England through 2020, according to multiple reports.

White, a third-year running back, had his best game of the season in the Super Bowl against Atlanta, catching a record 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 29 yards and two more TDs, including the winner in overtime.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, White has been far more useful catching the ball than running it, with 105 catches for 984 yards and nine TDs, while rushing for just 260 yards on 3.7 per carry.

James White's 60 receptions last season were the most by a running back in the Bill Belichick era. Kevin Faulk's high was 58. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 18, 2017

Also Tuesday, the Pats signed Bills running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet. If Buffalo fails to match, the Pats will have two new running backs in Gillislee and Rex Burkhead and likely won’t be bringing back LeGarrette Blount or signing Adrian Peterson.

The Pats also signed cornerback Malcolm Butler to his restricted free agent tender, according to multiple reports.