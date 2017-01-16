Patriots brush off Mike Tomlin’s comments: ‘Is that supposed to hurt my feelings?’

There’s a big no-no in the NFL, and that’s filming your head coach’s message to the team after a win or a loss – especially without permission. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown broke that rule after Sunday’s win over the Chiefs, and it was received with a lot of backlash.

He filmed Mike Tomlin calling out the Patriots, saying “we spotted those [expletive] a day and a half” – among other things. Brown obviously gave the Patriots bulletin-board material, and carelessly so, making a huge mistake at an inopportune time.

The Patriots, of course, caught wind of Brown’s video and learned of Tomlin’s comments and, needless to say, it didn’t change their mentality.

“I don’t care,” linebacker Dont’a Hightower said during a radio appearance Monday. “Is that supposed to hurt my feelings?”

Hightower wasn’t the only one to respond to the Steelers’ locker room blunder. Julian Edelman also addressed the situation and simply said different teams have different rules.

“Hey, people have different rules,” he said. “That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but, hey, whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses, whatever.”

He did add that filming Bill Belichick’s postgame speech isn’t something he’d ever do.

“Hey man, I wouldn’t do that so I personally — I wouldn’t do that. Let’s just say that and I’d be more worried about just trying to celebrate with my teammates and keeping it internal.”

The best response of all, of course, came courtesy of the hooded coach, himself. Belichick said this on WEEI radio Monday night, going full Belichick.

“As you know I’m not on SnapFace and all that, so I don’t really get those. I’m really just worried about getting our team ready to go. I’m not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is.”

Tomlin has almost certainly talked to Brown about his mistake, and he’ll be asked about it plenty when he talks to the media this week. There’s no chance Tomlin will discipline his star receiver, of course, but that doesn’t mean Brown is completely out of the woods.

According to ESPN, the NFL could fine him for breaking the league’s social media policy.

