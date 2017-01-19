New England Patriots: Matthew Slater Talks About Historic Run

The New England Patriots are preparing for their sixth straight AFC Championship Game. A feat that is truly incredible.

It has been a great stretch of success for the New England Patriots. Sunday will be their sixth straight trip to the AFC Championship Game. Achieving that type of success is historic, but shockingly hasn’t been talked about as much as one would think.

On Sunday, the Patriots will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like the Patriots, the Steelers have a long history of success. The Steelers have the most Super Bowls of any franchise in the NFL with six. This season, they will be trying to add to that number.

Special teams star Matthew Slater is one of the best special teams players in the NFL, and he is also a student of the game.

“Historically speaking, it’s two of the most successful franchises in the history of our league. So that, in itself, says a lot about the meaning of this game and how big it is in the grand scheme of things,” he said to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “You have two organizations who have done things the right way, so we have a lot of respect for them.

For the Patriots, they will be attempting to win their fifth Super Bowl this season. Chasing the Steelers is something that is well in the reach of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and they hope to get a step closer this season.

“I’ve always had an appreciation for the history of the NFL. For those of us who have been here six years, or for those who have been here one year, we’re all part of history with what this team, this franchise has been able to accomplish over the last six years. That’s pretty special.”

The historic success of the Patriots might not be ending anytime soon. With Brady and Belichick still on the team, they will likely be the favorites in the AFC once again next season. The only question, will they be trying to tie the Steelers’ record mark next season?

