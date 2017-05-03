Patriots CB Malcolm Butler shows up for voluntary workouts despite contract dispute

Malcolm Butler found himself at the center of trade talks leading up to the draft with a potential deal to the Saints seeming likely. A trade never came to fruition after Butler signed his restricted free-agent tender, meaning he’ll have to play out the year on a one-year contract.

He’s obviously not thrilled about that, but he doesn’t have much of a choice. Seeing no other options, he showed up for voluntary workouts Wednesday after skipping them last month.

As the Patriots got back to their workout program this week, Malcolm Butler joined the team. He was not participating in them before draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2017

Butler and the Patriots have been unable to agree to a long-term deal, which led to the trade rumors in the first place. As a result, he’ll make $3.91 million this season – well below his desired salary.

The fact that he’s in attendance at voluntary workouts is a good sign, though. Safety Patrick Chung seems to be relieved, too.

“We have him now. So we’re good,” Chung said, via MassLive.com. He’s a good player, great player, funny dude. It’s good to have him back. Now we can get going.”