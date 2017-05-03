Patriots CB Malcolm Butler shows up for voluntary workouts despite contract dispute

Cameron DaSilva

Malcolm Butler found himself at the center of trade talks leading up to the draft with a potential deal to the Saints seeming likely. A trade never came to fruition after Butler signed his restricted free-agent tender, meaning he’ll have to play out the year on a one-year contract.

He’s obviously not thrilled about that, but he doesn’t have much of a choice. Seeing no other options, he showed up for voluntary workouts Wednesday after skipping them last month.

Butler and the Patriots have been unable to agree to a long-term deal, which led to the trade rumors in the first place. As a result, he’ll make $3.91 million this season – well below his desired salary.

The fact that he’s in attendance at voluntary workouts is a good sign, though. Safety Patrick Chung seems to be relieved, too.

“We have him now. So we’re good,” Chung said, via MassLive.com. He’s a good player, great player, funny dude. It’s good to have him back. Now we can get going.”

112016-nfl-browns-cody-kessler

8

gallery: The NFL's seven worst post-draft quarterback situations, ranked

Ken Blaze | Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports