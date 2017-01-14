How to watch and stream Texans-Patriots in the Divisional Round

The Patriots absolutely dominated Brock Osweiler and the Texans in Week 3, doing so without Tom Brady. Instead, it was third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading the Patriots to a 27-0 win. This time, Brady will be back in the fold and ready to make it two wins in one season against the Texans. Here’s how you can catch the game.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS) – Streaming on CBS All Access

Key matchup: Jadeveon Clowney vs. Nate Solder

Clowney was the Texans’ best player against the Raiders last week, and he’ll have to be just as disruptive this time around, too. Solder has had a good season for the Patriots, but his hands will be full with the physical specimen that is Clowney. If the Texans can get pressure on Brady with just four rushers, they’ll better their chances of winning – and that begins with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Fun fact: The Texans led the NFL in yards allowed per game (303.1), while the Patriots were No. 1 in points allowed (15.6 points per game).