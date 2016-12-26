New England Patriots: 2017 Opponents Are Set

The New England Patriots will reportedly know who they will be facing at home and on the road next season.

As we enter Week 17 the opponents for the New England Patriots next season have been set. As the Patriots are looking to wrap up a successful season, they will have a tough schedule next season.

With the normal six games against the AFC East opponents, the Patriots will also be playing the NFC South next season. According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots will be playing the Saints, Buccaneers, Steelers, Broncos, and Raiders on the road next season.

This is obviously a pretty tough schedule for the Patriots, who will be attempting to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason against the Miami Dolphins. It will be a tough test for the Patriots to have to deal with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on the road next season.

Patriots 2017 away opponents: Steelers, Buccaneers, Saints, Raiders, Broncos, Bills, Dolphins & Jets. Steelers' win 2day fills in final spot — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2016

Patriots 2017 home opponents: Texans, Panthers, Falcons, Chargers, Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins & Jets. Texans' win Saturday fills in final piece — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2016

As of now, the Patriots will be seeing Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Drew Brees, and Jameis Winston all on the road. Those are some pretty talented players, and the Patriots will have a much tougher road schedule compared to this season.

In addition to playing some tough opponents on the road next season, the home schedule isn’t easy either. The Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans will all be coming to New England next season. Of those four teams, three of them will be in the NFL playoffs this season.

While the Patriots still have a ton to play for this season, it is fun to know who they will be playing next season. For fans looking to catch a road game, you will have plenty of good choices.

