Myles Garrett warns Browns what he’ll do to their QBs if he’s not taken No. 1

The Cleveland Browns traded for Brock Osweiler last month, but it’s safe to say they still don’t have their long-term answer at quarterback. With the franchise holding the No. 1 pick, Cleveland could address its long-running void at the position to kick off this month’s draft but likely will wait and use one of its other 11 selections on a quarterback.

None of this year’s quarterback prospects appears to be worthy of the top selection, anyway. But the Browns might have new motivation to selection someone other than a QB with the No. 1 pick.

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who many believe will be first off the board, told ESPN the Magazine why Cleveland should make him the No. 1 overall pick while also adding that he would “punish” the Browns for the next decade and “knock” their quarterback out every time they play if Cleveland opts to go in a different direction.

“Because I’ll be a difference-maker from day one. And I’m not gonna be in any trouble. I’m just gonna make plays and bring a good atmosphere to your organization,” Garrett said. “And I’m gonna start winning and winning now. And because if you don’t draft me No. 1, I will punish your team for the next 10 to 12 years. I’ll knock your QB out of the game every time we play you, and I’ll have to kick the hell out of No. 1, whoever it is.”

The Browns, who also own the 12th overall pick, might want to heed his warning, especially after the team had numerous issues keeping its quarterbacks healthy in 2016.