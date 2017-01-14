Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Projected to be one of the first players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett brings a lot to the table

Despite being amongst one of the strongest defensive classes analysts have seen in recent NFL Drafts, Myles Garrett stands out as the brightest blue chip prospect available.

An athletic freak, similar to Jadeveon Clowney, Garrett is expected to follow the path of Clowney as the number one overall pick. The first time I watched Garrett, I thought he looked like LeBron James in pads with his 6’5, 270 pound frame.

Strengths

Garrett explodes out of his stance and off the line of scrimmage, and attacks immediately. I can not wait to see what his 40-time will be at the combine.

His play recognition is off the charts, and can blow up a big play before it happens. Multiple times he’s able to diagnose RPOs (read-pass option) and take the open field tackle. He’s also diagnosed screen plays, and immediately drops into coverage to eliminate the play.

Don’t expect a tight end or running back to block Garrett either.

Weaknesses

Garrett needs to develop more as a pass rusher, which includes adding a much more advanced repertoire. Adding some form of a swim move, or even just utilizing his hands better could make Garrett a deadly pass rusher at the next level.

Against Alabama Garrett was easily locked up, and had his arms stiffen when exploding off the line. This plays into the lack of physical hands, and no secondary pass rush moves. Perhaps it was him facing Cam Robinson that resulted in being locked down several times, but Robinson is the closest thing to an NFL left tackle Garrett has faced in college.

Garrett’s effort in the run game also became questionable. For a player with as quick of a motor as Garrett, you wonder if he’s worn down or opting to take plays off.

This next play especially annoyed me from the snap of the ball. Garrett puts no effort into the play, and makes himself look even worse when the play is extended and comes his way. Where is the “hunter” mentality in Garrett as he almost looks lackadaisical on the field.

Have no idea what Myles Garrett is doing on this play, other than nothing pic.twitter.com/FdaCK1MbBq — George Stockburger (@DraftStock_1) January 14, 2017

Final Thoughts

If Myles Garrett impresses at the Combine and in meetings with NFL team executives, there’s no doubt he’ll be drafted very high. Many project him to be the number one pick, whether it be made by Cleveland or another team that trades up.

With the right coaches, Garrett can be a dangerous pass rusher at the next level. NFL training staffs will get his weight in the correct range, and coaches will mentor him on how to beat NFL tackles more effectively.

While I would not call Garrett a “once in a generation” product like many other first-overall picks, his potential can be that of a perennial All-Pro.

This article originally appeared on