Mike Tomlin responds to Terry Bradshaw’s ‘cheerleader guy’ comments

Terry Bradshaw has found himself at the center of a minor feud with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Last week on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself,” Bradshaw called out Tomlin for being a bad coach. He said “I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” while doubling-down on the comment by saying “he’s a great cheerleader guy.”

Steelers players came to Tomlin’s defense, not surprisingly, but the head coach is now firing back with comments of his own. He responded to Bradshaw on Tuesday by saying this:

“I appreciate the support. But criticism and critique are very much a part of our business,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “It’s an element of our business that as a competitor I embrace. The term ‘great,’ that’s something I have a great deal of respect for. I certainly don’t think that my résumé to this point reads as great. But very few coaches’ résumés read as that at this point. Guys like Bill [Belichick] in New England probably can say that, Pop [Gregg Popovich] down in San Antonio. I think the rest of us are just working stiffs to be quite honest with you.”

Tomlin continued by going directly at Bradshaw with this comment:

“Terms like cheerleader guy, to me, maybe fall outside of bounds of critique or criticism,” Tomlin said during a news conference Tuesday. “They probably fall more toward the area of disrespect and unprofessional. But what do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a [Thomas] ‘Hollywood’ Henderson fan.”

If you’re not familiar with the “Hollywood” Henderson reference, here’s the backstory. Back in 1979, when the Steelers and Cowboys were bitter rivals, Henderson called out Bradshaw’s intelligence. The former Cowboys linebacker said “He couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the C and the A.”

This seemingly harmless feud was just taken to another level due to Tomlin’s not-so-subtle swipe at Bradshaw.