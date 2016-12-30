Michael Bennett signs three-year extension with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive lineman Michael Bennett worth $31.5 million, $17.5 million guaranteed.

The Seattle Seahawks have leaned on their defense for the entire Pete Carroll era in the Pacific Northwest. One by one, general manager John Schneider has extended key members of its core defense. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett is the next Seahawks defender to get paid.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the “Seahawks are signing [defensive lineman] Michael Bennett to a three-year extension worth $31.5 million…$17.4 million guaranteed.”

#Seahawks are signing DL Michael Bennett to a 3-yr extension worth $31.5M, source said. $17.5M in guarantees. Big payday for a 32-year old — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

Bennett might be the most important player on the Seahawks defense. His ability to line up anywhere on the defensive line in Carroll’s 4-3 Under base makes the Seattle pass rusher the most difficult player for opposing offenses to game plan against.

He has spent the last four years in Seattle after beginning his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12). Since coming to the Seahawks in 2013, Bennett has been a Pro Bowler in 2015 and has garnered 29.5 quarterback sacks.

It’s a big pay-day for the Seahawks star defensive lineman. He’s earned the extension, but one has to wonder if he will be as productive of a player into his early-to-mid-30s. Bennett has hit his prime since joining Seattle and will probably exit it here in a few years.

He could end up being a Dwight Freeney type of pass rusher, whose skill set ages gracefully. Freeney has that patented spin move of his and is still solid as long as he doesn’t have to move backwards into coverage. Bennett’s versatility as a pass rusher sets him apart. He should age well, but Seattle is paying a lot for a player that could be on the decline in the next few years.

This article originally appeared on