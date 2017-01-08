Miami Dolphins Wild Card inactive list

In just over an hour the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their Wild Card game in the chilly north of Pennsylvania.

Before the game gets underway both teams needed set their active and inactive rosters.

The Dolphins ruled out Ryan Tannehill earlier in the week and now starting cornerback Byron Maxwell will also be out of today’s game with an ankle injury. The loss of Maxwell will hurt as the Steelers are loaded at wide-receiver. The task to stop them will be shouldered by rookie Xavien Howard and second year pro’s Tony Lippett and Bobby McCain.

Rounding out the Dolphins inactives today will A.J. Hendy, Thomas Duarte, Sam Young, and Leonte Carroo. Jelani Jenkins is active and is expected to play. That is good news for a linebacking group that has been struggling.

For the Steelers, tight end Ladarius Green is the big name inactive leaving Jesse James as the primary tight-end for today’s game. Justin Gilbert, quarterback Zach Mettenberger and tackle Brian Mihalik along with linebacker Anthony Chickillo, safety Robert Golden and DE Ricardo Matthews will also miss the game.

Today’s game favors the Steelers by 11 points despite the Dolphins winning earlier this season agasint them albeit in Miami and a lot more healthy.

