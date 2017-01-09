Matt Ryan will win the 2016 NFL MVP and here’s why

The AP voters got the All-Pro selections right in naming Matt Ryan their first team quarterback. Here’s why the NFL MVP award voting will be no different.

The NFL MVP debate has been a hotly contested one for Falcons fans all season. For the first time in franchise history, the fan base finally has a player worthy enough for the conversation. So when so-called credible analysts look to discredit that Matt Ryan’s accomplishments, fans are right to feel slighted.

Since 1987, the All-Pro first team selections have accurately predicted the NFL’s MVP

Falcons Nation received good news regarding their MVP candidate on Friday. The same 50 voters that cast ballots for the NFL MVP award selected Matt Ryan as the AP All-Pro first team quarterback. If that wasn’t a sign of what comes next, then I don’t know what is. Since 1987, the All-Pro first team selections have accurately predicted the NFL’s MVP award.

Unless 2016 voters have redefined MVP, or voted for Zeke, Matt Ryan should win the MVP pic.twitter.com/8NwXU0xXLZ — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) January 6, 2017

But just in case that doesn’t relieve Falcons fans of their concerns, let’s dive into why the other candidates are not as worthy as Matt Ryan.

#5 Derek Carr

Of the four quarterbacks in the discussion, Derek Carr has the least impressive numbers. In fact, Carr’s stats are eerily similar to Sam Bradford’s in 2016.

Derek Carr (15 games): 63.8 Comp% 3,937 yards 7.0 YPA 28 TD/6 INT 96.7 QB rating

Sam Bradford (15 games): 71.6 Comp% 3,877 yards 7.0 YPA 20 TD/5 INT 99.3 QB rating

Carr primarily lands on this list because of his seven fourth quarter comeback/game-winning drives. The problem with that is Carr doesn’t even lead the league in the statistic. That honor belongs to Matthew Stafford who has eight and his name isn’t even mentioned in the debate.

#4 Ezekiel Elliot

The rookie running back is the chief reason his Dallas Cowboys have catapulted from 4-12 to an NFC best 13-3 in a one year span. However, for a running back to win the MVP in a quarterback-driven league, his season can be nothing short of historic.

for a running back to win the MVP, 2,000 yards rushing is the number to reach

While Elliot finished the year with the rushing title, he failed to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie record of 1,808 yards. Recent history has shown for a running back to win the MVP, 2,000 yards rushing is the number to reach (see “Peterson, Adrian”).

#3 Aaron Rodgers

By virtue of finishing third in the AP All-Pro voting, A-Rod checks in at number three on this list.

Rodgers would have as good a case as any for the MVP; that is, if the season lasted six games. People forget that the reason the Packers faced the “run the table” scenario in the first place was due to Rodger’s average play in the first 11 games.

Thanks to Bill Barnwell, the truth of Rodgers’ memorable six game stint was revealed. The Packers quarterback failed to eclipse Matt Ryan’s equally stellar play down the stretch.

Aaron Rodgers (last six games): 71.0 Comp% 1,667 yards 8.3YPA 15 TD/0 INT 121.0 QB rating

Matt Ryan (last six games): 72.9 Comp% 1,697 yards 9.0 YPA 14 TD/2 INT 120.8 QB rating

Ryan guided the Falcons to a 5-1 record during this run and a higher seed. Case closed.

Rodgers rushing + passing is still 250+ yards short of Ryan before even thinking about strength of schedule. https://t.co/ifXoujMhVo — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 2, 2017

#2 Tom Brady

That leaves us with Ryan’s stiffest competition. Matty Ice’s biggest obstacle in this match-up is perception.

Ryan owns the edge over Tom Brady in every metric this season outside of TD:INT ratio. But because Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champion and considered one of the all-time greats, Ryan gets overlooked.

That all changed on Friday when Ryan beat out Brady on the All-Pro ballot by a count of 29-to-15.

Rest easy, Falcons fans. Matt Ryan will do the same on Super Bowl Saturday and take home the 2016 MVP award.

