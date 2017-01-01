Matt Barkley catches touchdown after perfectly executed trick play

In a very, very small silver lining to a season that ended in a 38-10 blowout loss at Minnesota, the Chicago Bears wonderfully executed a trick play for a touchdown. Chicago pulled the ‘ol sneak-snap-while-the-quarterback-is-shouting maneuver with the direct snap going to running back Jeremy Langford. Langford then flipped it to wideout Cameron Meredith who connected on a touchdown pass to quarterback Matt Barkley, who had sneaked across the goal line for a wide open score.

The bad news is that the Bears have never lost 13 games in a season since the NFL expanded the regular season to 16 games.