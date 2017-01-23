Martellus Bennett says he plans to celebrate the AFC Championship by baking himself a cake

The New England Patriots are on their way back to the Super Bowl this year and there may be nobody happier about that than tight end Martellus Bennett.

Bennett had five catches for 32 yards in New England’s AFC Championship game win over the Steelers on Sunday night, but his best highlights may have come in the aftermath of the victory. Bennett had the most notable celebration of the night, when he celebrated by grabbing some pom-poms and dancing alongside the Patriots cheerleaders after the final whistle.

Bennett’s excitement is understandable, as he’s heading to his first Super Bowl as a player. After Sunday’s game, the veteran tight end said he had always dreamed of competing for the Lombardi Trophy but it “never really felt like an attainable goal.”

But heading to the Super Bowl seems to be the norm in New England these days, as Bennett found out Sunday night when he took a second to look around while he was reveling in the glory.

After the game I was so excited. Lol. I was lit on the field. I looked around and all my teammates acted as if they've been there before 😜👀 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

Not to worry, though, Bennett didn’t let that simmer him down. While talking with reporters after the game, he said he planned on calling his brother — Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett — to boast. He also said he planned on celebrating the achievement by baking himself a cake.

Bennett: I’m planning on going home and going to make myself a cake and write ‘you’re awesome’ on the cake. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 23, 2017

Bennett might as well enjoy himself while he can. One can assume he’ll have plenty of prep work in the two weeks ahead as coach Bill Belichick prepares his team to take on the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston.