Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2017 NFL Draft features a deep and talented defensive back class, and Marshon Lattimore is one of the most talented members of the group. Will Lattimore join his talented teammates and become another Buckeye first round pick? I take a look at what he brings to the table.

Marshon Lattimore’s career at Ohio State got off to a slow start. As a true freshman in 2014 he was sidelined by a surgery that would eventually lead to him redshirting the season. In 2015 Lattimore returned to play in seven of the first eight games, but again was sidelined to due his prior hamstring issues.

After two frustrating seasons Marshon Lattimore’s patience paid off. Finally healthy he displayed the talent and production the Buckeyes expected from the former Top 50 prospect. In 2016 he registered 41 tackles, a tackle for loss, four interceptions including one for a touchdown, and nine passes defended.

Let’s take a look at what Marshon Lattimore does well and what he needs to work on as he prepares for the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft

Measurables:

School: Ohio State

Year: RS Sophomore

Position: DB

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 192 lbs.

Strengths:

When you first turn on the tape you can see right away that Lattimore fits the mold of a NFL corner. Listed at 6’0” and 192 pounds, he will have no problem matching up with the larger receivers he’ll face as a pro. In terms of athletic ability he stands alone in comparison with his peers. His elite change of direction ability with his loose, and fluid hips is second to none. He mirrors any receiver with his lightning quick feet, and has the deep speed to stay with anyone he faces. When running down the sideline he remains glued to the hip pocket of the receiver, and is patient in waiting for the ball to arrive before he utilizes his ball skills to make a play on the ball. Marshon Lattimore possess elite recovery speed. At times it appears he is out of the play, but at the last second he finds another gear and disrupts the play. He plays the game with an aggressive swagger. He has an alpha dog mentality, and stays in attack mode until the whistle blows. One of his best attributes is his willingness to be aggressive in run support. He plays with no fear when attacking the ball carrier, and takes excellent angles to get there as efficiently as possible. Marshon Lattimore is an excellent tackler, often times displaying wrap-up technique as opposed to lowering the shoulder for the big hit.

Weaknesses

Marshon Lattimore is right near the top of a loaded cornerback class and doesn’t possess too many weaknesses. However, there are a few things to monitor as he proceeds throughout the draft process. The biggest question mark will be related to his health. With only one fully healthy season during his time at Ohio State, NFL teams will want to comb through his medical records to be sure his legs are 100% before draft day arrives. An area where he can improve is his play strength. There are times when stronger receivers are able to control him when run blocking, but a NFL offseason should help him improve in that area. There are times where he can be a little grabby with his hands, and if he’s not careful will be called for it at the next level.

Final Thoughts:

Despite having just over one full season of experience, Marshon Lattimore has proven to be one of the elite cornerback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is instinctive and has all of the physical and athletic traits needed to excel at the position. If he stays healthy prior to the draft, he will remain my top cornerback and should see his name called early in the first round.

