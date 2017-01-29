Marquette King and Aqib Talib Reenact Crabtree Chain Snatch

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib reenacted the chain snatch incident that involved Michael Crabtree.

The Aqib Talib “chain snatch” on Michael Crabtree in Week 17 caused quite a stir on social media, drawing plenty of outrage amongst Raider Nation. Having the incident involve division rivals, and in particular an unpopular player in Talib, only exemplified the outrage.

Crabtree went on to call Talib fake, childish, and went as far to say that he wanted to him Talib.

“I looked like I wanted to hit him … I’m not even that type of dude,” the Raiders’ wide receiver continued. “I play football. I don’t get up in anybody’s space doing all that extra cut blocking. I could’ve cut him. I could’ve hurt him, but I’m playing football. I don’t like that man. … “I really don’t like No. 21, though. I think he’s fake. … You aren’t tough. You aren’t defending anybody up like that. You’re acting. You’re snatching chains up on the field. What do you accomplish? Are you hard? Are you tough? Does that make you tough? You’re snatching chains in front of the police and take off running. That was childish man.”

Now in the Pro Bowl, thanks to Talib and Marquette King, some of those same feelings that Raider Nation held at the time of the incident are resurfacing, due to the two players reenacting what took place in Week 17.

Marquette had originally quoted the tweet using several of the “crying laughing” emojis, but deleted it a short time later. His mentions were in flames, with many fans calling for him to be cut or traded.

Many fans think this crosses a line, that as rivals, King should not be “buddy buddy” with Talib, or at the very least, he certainly shouldn’t be making light of a situation where a teammate of his was disrespected.

Others are saying that it’s not a big deal, and that fans want players to hate each other as much as the fans do, but that isn’t just how it’s really like. A lot of these players are friends or are cool with each other, regardless of the teams they play for.

What are your thoughts on this?

