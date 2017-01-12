Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

NFL teams were salivating over Star Lotulelei back in 2013, and now evaluators from across the league will get another chance to pick from the Lotulelei tree.

Lowell Lotulelei may not end up being a first round pick like is elder brother, but he shares similar beastly qualities on the defensive line.

Strengths

Lotulelei has a strong, powerful and thick frame helps him anchor against the constant double teams that he encounters and forces ball carriers outside and into the arms of teammates. His stability and leg-drive also helps and allows him to find the ball carrier, and even if he gets one hand on them, he’s likely to bring him down.

In the passing game, Lotulelei shows a mature understanding of quarterback contain, and has busy aggressive hands. When you combine those hands with his ballerina feet it makes him a ‘dancing bear’ of sorts.

He’ll use an effective swim move and create a lively burst to break into the backfield. If unsuccessful with his swim move Lotulelei will simply drive lineman back into the quarterback with a powerful push.

Lotuleleu is surprisingly quick and can split gaps. However, considering his size and position duties this only shows up sporadically on tape. A high motor guy, Lotulelei played all three downs for the Utes defense.

Weaknesses

Lotulelei lack imagination and the development of a secondary or counter-move as a pass rusher. I didn’t see anything on tape besides his swim move and push. There are occasions I’d like for him to use better leverage with his push, and there are times he gets too high and is unable to disengage.

Even though he played all three downs in college he unsurprisingly tires quickly, so his lack of effort in chasing plays down the field and outside the tackle box was hardly surprising. Athletic ability, change of direction and closing speed are also not great, but again, that is to be expected of someone who weighs over 300 pounds.

Projection: Rounds 1-2

A space eater who should only see the field on early downs, Lowell Lotulelei is a fantastic nose guard prospect for NFL teams. There are no real frailties to his game, simply limitations. If managed effectively, Lotulelei could turn out like his brother, Star, who has been quietly effective alongside Kawann Short with the Carolina Panthers.

There is always room for defensive lineman who possess Lowell Lotulelei’s qualities. It wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever if he were selected towards the end of the first round, but if he’s selected in the second, he would be a fantastic value pick.

