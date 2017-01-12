Rams make 30-year-old Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history

The Rams will enter their second season in Los Angeles with a brand new head coach leading them, and he’ll also be the youngest in NFL history. The team announced on Thursday that former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay has been hired as their next head coach.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

McVay, 30, has spent the last three years helping develop Kirk Cousins into one of the league’s most prolific passers. This will of course be his first taste of being a head coach, but many across the NFL revere him as one of the best young minds in the game today.

He replaces Jeff Fisher, who was fired by the team in December. The Rams finished the year 4-12 after moving from St. Louis last offseason.

The Redskins ranked third in yards this season under McVay, while also finishing 12th in points. His next challenge will be to work with 2o16 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, who struggled as a rookie. The Rams’ offense was atrocious in 2016, ranking last in total yards.