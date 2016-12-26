Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff Must Earn Week 17 Win

As the Los Angeles Rams are about to wrap up a lost season, quarterback Jared Goff must get his first win in the NFL out of the way heading into the offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hoping end their regular season on a positive note. Heading into Week 17 at 4-11 on the year, this has been a season many would like to forget.

Despite the massive optimism the Rams had at the start of the season with their relocation to the City of Angels, they’ve been abysmal. It was so bad, head coach Jeff Fisher was promptly fired during the year with hopes of heading into the offseason to once again start another rebuilding process.

It’s unsure what will transpire down the road. But at any rate, there is something about this week that must happen for rookie quarterback Jared Goff. At 0-6 as a starting quarterback this season, Goff needs to shake the monkey off his back and really put up a memorable performance in Week 17.

The Cardinals defense will present some challenges for Goff, but he should hopefully have what it takes to really push the envelope in front of the home crowd. It’s no secret that Goff hasn’t lived up to expectations after he was the No. 1 overall pick for the Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft.

With all the publicity and fame that comes with such a pick, Goff looks like he’ll need more time to continue honing his craft. Maybe there was a reason as to why Fisher held out for as long as he could when it came to deciding if he should have started sooner.

Regardless, what’s done is done and, for Goff’s sake, he must at least end the year with a win, something he’s yet to do in his career. This has been a year that has tested the patience of many. Surely Goff shouldn’t head into the offseason with yet another loss under his belt. He’s already had his first pass, touchdown and interception, but has yet to actually leave a game victorious as a starter.

Hopefully, Goff brings his best game yet in the NFL and delivers a win. The Rams’ 2016 season is a loss as they don’t even own their first-round draft pick. For now, though, it’s all about Goff continuing to grow and hone his craft as their franchise quarterback for years to come.

This article originally appeared on