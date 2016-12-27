Los Angeles Rams’ Greg Robinson a Bust?

After being benched for the second time in the last four weeks, is it finally time to consider Los Angeles Rams’ Greg Robinson an official bust?

When the Los Angeles Rams faced the San Francisco 49ers this past Saturday, one name was scratched from the starting lineup, with that name being Greg Robinson.

After being drafted second overall in the 2014 NFL draft, Robinson was supposed to be the anchor of the Rams’ offensive line for years to come. Unfortunately, that plan hasn’t necessarily worked out the way it was supposed to as Robinson has been nothing but a disappointment.

Coming out of Auburn, many scouts deemed Robinson as the next Orlando Pace due to his gifted athleticism and excellent run-blocking skills.

However, as many scouts and fans knew, Robinson was more raw coming out of college and played in a funky, run-first offense at Auburn. Shadowing his weaknesses in pass-blocking and his understanding of a true NFL offense.

The lust for potential and “high ceiling” has backfired on the Rams as Robinson has been graded one of the worse offensive lineman in football.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Robinson has had the lowest starting LT grade ever since he was drafted. Robinson’s grades for 2014 and 2015 are 41.3 and 35.9. Far below the NFL average.

Besides Robinson’s poor performance, he has also been the most penalized player in the NFL for the last three seasons.

According to NFLPenalties.com, Robinson has committed 11 penalties on the season, tying for second most in the NFL. In total, Robinson has committed 35 penalties in his young NFL career, which leads all NFL players since he entered the league.

Not only is Robinson playing poorly, but he is also putting his team in constant tough situations. Los Angeles already has a struggling offense as it is, the last thing they need is the most penalized player at arguably the most important position besides quarterback.

What makes this year the most disappointing is Robinson’s inability to improve as a player.

During the 2016 off-season, Robinson received exclusive training from former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley at his training center in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to ESPN.com. This training focused on his footwork skills and a weight room geared to be a successful offensive lineman.

But, in Robinson’s third year, he has essentially been benched twice, and is now regarded as a possible player to not return next season.

The Rams have not had a winning season since 2003 when they went 12-4, and one reason behind that is because of their poor drafting.

With names like Jake Matthews and Khalil Mack also being drafted in the 2014 NFL draft, fans can only imagine of what could have been.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles will have a new coaching staff for the 2017 season. One decision the staff must make is if Robinson is still worthy of a roster spot.

