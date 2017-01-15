Los Angeles fans boo Chargers’ logo at Lakers-Clippers game

The Chargers’ move to Los Angeles has taken a beating since it was formally announced Thursday, particularly in the logo-changing department.

First, the new logo was hammered relentlessly for looking like nothing more than a knockoff.

Then, the team audibled to another look — of sorts — claiming the first version was merely a placeholder.

Then, the Chargers went to version three. By this point the jolt was out of the lightning bolt.

On Saturday, the last — won’t say final — version was on display on the screen at Staples Center when the Clippers played host to the Lakers.

The reaction followed the pattern that has been created this week.

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers logo flashes on scoreboard – booed by Lakers/Clippers fans alike. Welcome! — Shaun Paul Gordon (@ShaunPaulGordon) January 14, 2017

Maybe they should consider going with what has worked for decades.