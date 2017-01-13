The Chargers changed their logo again a day after unveiling their new logo

We hope you didn’t grow too attached to the logo the Los Angeles Chargers unveiled on Thursday — because less than 24 hours later, the team that formerly called San Diego home debuted a new version of their LA trademark:

In case you’re wondering: yes, the only change was the color scheme:

Oh yes, this is much better. pic.twitter.com/9OHCGIOQYf — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) January 13, 2017

Of course, multiple reports on Thursday indicated the original “new logo” was just a placeholder for marketing purposes. We’ll have to wait to see if this is the officially official version for the new-look, new-city Chargers.

On the bright side, though, at least that gorgeous powder blue is the background for the lightning-based LA mark. If that’s an indication of the aesthetic the Chargers will bring to Los Angeles, we won’t complain.