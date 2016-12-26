Locked on Chiefs – Chiefs Sweep Broncos to clinch AFC playoff spot

The Chiefs clinched their 3rd playoff berth in 4 seasons on Sunday

That task was done before they even took the field on Sunday night. That didn’t stop them from coming out on fire and scoring 14 points before the Broncos knew what hit them. If not for an Alex Smith INT the Broncos never would have sniffed the end zone on Sunday night and that has to be satisfying for Chiefs fans.

Kelce Leads the Way

The offense came out and took it to the best defense in the NFL and played well throughout the game. Travis Kelce who ended up with a terrific night catching the ball, had the two lead blocks to spring Hill and Smith on their TD runs. Kelce didn’t let his blocking be his biggest contribution as he had over 160 yards receiving on the night, including an 80 yard TD screen pass. Tyreek Hill also had a big game on the ground for KC and provided a great change of pace of the steady thumping run style of Ware.

The Chiefs defense did their jobs for the night continually harassing Trevor Siemian even if not getting a sack. Ford and Jones had a combined 11 pressures on Siemian in the 3rd quarter. The Chiefs defense forced two turnovers and special teams forced another.

The Chiefs definitely came to play on Sunday night and wanted to make sure that game was never in question after the way they started. DT Donari Poe even took a late wildcat snap and threw a TD pass to Demetrius Harris to put the Chiefs up big. Kansas City heads to San Diego next week while a Derek Carr-less Raiders team heads to Denver. If Oakland loses and the Chiefs win KC locks up the # 2 seed.

