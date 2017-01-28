Lions kicker Matt Prater one-ups Justin Tucker with 76-yard field goal at Pro Bowl
If you know Matt Prater, you know that he A) looks like Nick Swardson and B) can kick the heck out of a football.
The Detroit Lions kicker is participating in his second career Pro Bowl this weekend in Orlando, and in the midst of Saturday’s skill challenges, he one-upped the Ravens’ Justin Tucker with a 76-yard kick.
Tucker smashed a 75-yarder on Wednesday in Orlando, and Prater upped the bar on Saturday.
That’s clean.
Laces out!
