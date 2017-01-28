If you know Matt Prater, you know that he A) looks like Nick Swardson and B) can kick the heck out of a football.

The Detroit Lions kicker is participating in his second career Pro Bowl this weekend in Orlando, and in the midst of Saturday’s skill challenges, he one-upped the Ravens’ Justin Tucker with a 76-yard kick.

Tucker smashed a 75-yarder on Wednesday in Orlando, and Prater upped the bar on Saturday.

That’s clean.

Laces out!

Dan is on Twitter. He’s a Pro Bowl punter in mind and spirit.