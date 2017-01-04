Lions at Seahawks: Histories collide

The Detroit Lions are aiming for their first postseason win since 1991, while the Seattle Seahawks are reaching for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Seattle is in the postseason again, finding its way to the dance for the fifth consecutive season. The Seahawks have a championship for their trouble and after winning the NFC West with a 10-5-1 record. In the Emerald City, this is old hat. In fact, having to play on Wild Card weekend is borderline embarrassing.

For the Lions, a 17th game is both rare and exciting. Detroit has only been to the playoffs thrice since the turn of the century, with the Motor City still waiting for its first postseason win since 1991. That year, it was Erik Kramer shredding the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome with Barry Sanders running wild. Before that, the Lions were without a playoff win since 1957, the last time Detroit won a championship.

What does this mean for this current Lions team? It stands to reason that their opponent is supremely comfortable, and that it can’t possibly be itself.