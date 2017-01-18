LaDainian Tomlinson offers San Diego fans a ‘silver lining’ to Chargers moving to LA

LaDainian Tomlinson knows fans in San Diego feel hurt and betrayed over the Chargers moving to LA and are burning jerseys — possibly even his.

The Chargers great acknowledges that the move was “hurtful”, but says owner Dean Spanos “wants what’s best for the Chargers” and offers this “silver lining” to fans in San Diego.

“You still have the opportunity to support your team. You know, they’re only an hour-and-a-half up the coast,” Tomlinson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “And so you know, there’s a silver lining, if you will, in this. Knowing that at least you still can support them, and they didn’t, you know, move to another state.”

Tomlinson is among the finalists for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. If he gets in, wonder how many Chargers fans are going to travel for that ceremony.