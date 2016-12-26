Kansas City Chiefs Are Only Ones Who Can Stop Patriots In AFC

The AFC playoffs are all but set. One would love to proclaim it’s every team with a clean slate, but the truth is far different. The Kansas City Chiefs know this.

Every NFL fan with any sense knows it too. The same question will be forming over the next three weeks. Is there any team that can stop the inevitable march of the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl? It already looked like a tall task. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have the machine running at peak efficiency like usual. Meanwhile other teams are showing plenty of flaws. More than enough for them to exploit.

The road to the big game will go through Foxborough for starters. That in itself is bad enough. To know that there is no team in that playoff bracket who looks like a real threat is the more troubling part. Pittsburgh will be the popular choice but they’ve never beaten the Patriots in the playoffs and never beaten Brady at home. The Miami Dolphins have experience playing them but their starting QB isn’t healthy and they’ve already lost in New England this season.

Oakland just lost Derek Carr for the year and don’t have a playoff defense. Houston isn’t scaring anybody with Tom Savage and no J.J. Watt. That leaves just one other team. The Kansas City Chiefs. They might be the best hope the AFC has of derailing the runaway Patriot train. It’s a well-coached roster under Andy Reid. They have significant playoff experience. They’ve played New England tough in their two previous meetings and they present big matchup advantages.

mattclapp: Tyreek Hill is just ridiculous. NBC Sunday Night Football: Broncos at Chiefs https://t.co/ph40raoGPc pic.twitter.com/29AiqA4MtW — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 26, 2016

They also bring experience of playing a postseason game in New England with them this time around, having lost 27-20 last season. That could prove vital if and when the two teams do end up meeting at some point within the next few weeks. Nothing will come easy for Kansas City. Beating this Patriots team in the regular season is hard enough. It’s almost impossible when the stakes are highest. If they truly believe they’re ready to make a run at a championship, they’ll have to beat the best in order to prove it.

