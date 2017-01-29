Justin Tucker kicked a football into a basketball hoop from 60 yards away

NFL kickers don’t get the attention that quarterbacks and running backs do at the Pro Bowl, but the Ravens’ Justin Tucker is doing his best to change that.

After drilling a 75-yard field goal in practice earlier in the week, Tucker moved in to 60 yards. Only this time, he’d be kicking into a basketball hoop, not the uprights. And just as you’d expect, he nailed it.

No word on whether Lions kicker Matt Prater will try to one-up him on this one after he did so with a 76-yarder to top Tucker’s. Sure, there’s a bit of luck involved in that kick, but Tucker demonstrated his accuracy this season by missing just one field goal all year.