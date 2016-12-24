Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers are doing record-setting work vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of great quarterbacks and a lot of great receivers, but no pair has connected for more touchdown passes than Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

The duo hooked up on scoring plays in both the first and second quarter Sunday, topping the franchise record set by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman of 57 TD passes.

Rodgers and Nelson got No. 58 in the first quarter, from 21 yards out.

JORDY! This was his 13th TD catch of the season (leads the NFL!)… and it was absolutely gorgeous. #MINvsGB https://t.co/yNJ42uSwBL — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

And No. 59 in the second quarter, from 2 yards away.

Nelson had seven catches for 145 yards by halftime and leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

Rodgers finished the half 19-for-22 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one 6-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime.