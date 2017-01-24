Johnny Manziel explains why he abruptly quit Twitter

A day after shutting down his Twitter account, Johnny Manziel opened up as to why he abruptly called it quits.

The former NFL quarterback told TMZ Sports that “Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I’ve said all I can say.”

Manziel deleted his account shortly after giving advice to newly elected President Donald Trump about his tweeting habits.

“Yo, POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. [Expletive] will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate,” Manziel tweeted Monday.

He then sent this one: “Control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside.”

But it appears Manziel is done giving advice, at least on Twitter.

“Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation,” Manziel told TMZ Sports.