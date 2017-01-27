Joe Williams, RB, Utah: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Joe Williams was a polarizing figure this past year in college football due to his decision to retire at the start of the year, and then coming back three games into the Utes’ season. In nine games he gained over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns.

Williams is from Allentown, Pennsylvania and played his high school ball at Emmaus High School. He initially played at UConn in 2012 before transferring to ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was a 2014 second-team NJCAA All-American as a sophomore.

He transferred to Utah and played in 19 games, starting 11. He was a backup in 2015, and in 2016 became the 13th player in school history to break the 1,000 yard mark. He also tied the school record with four touchdowns in a game against UCLA, and owns the fourth longest run in school history with an 82-yard touchdown run.

Measurables:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Class: Senior

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.53 (unofficial)

Games Watched:

2016- UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, BYU

Strengths:

Williams made the most of his limited playing time, he racked up an impress 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games this year. He’s got good patience as a runner and has good vision seeing the holes open up in front of him. He shows good upside as a pass blocker and could be useful as a third down back. Would be a good fit in a power run scheme as a north-south runner.

Weaknesses:

Williams made the decision to retire from football before the season began and missed the first three games of the season, the decision will be brought up in the interview process. He’s a north-south runner who doesn’t have elite agility. Not good at bouncing runs to the outside, and isn’t the best at making cuts. He runs with his pad level high, and noticeably put the ball on the ground a couple of times.

Pro Comparison: Brandon Bolden

Projection: Round 7-UDFA

This article originally appeared on