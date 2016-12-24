Jets QB Bryce Petty leaves game, again, against the Patriots

The quarterback carousel — if you want to consider it a ride — continues to spin out of control for the woeful New York Jets.

On Saturday, Bryce Petty once again was forced from a game, this time injuring his left shoulder against the New England Patriots.

And, once, again, Ryan Fitzpatrick — the team’s starter most of the season — was forced to come off the bench to step in for the former Baylor star.

QB Bryce Petty is headed to the locker room. #NYJvsNE — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2016

It’s been that kind of year for the Jets, who at least had coach Todd Bowles on the sideline, a day after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

Pryce’s absence, though, is a problem. The team was supposed to be getting a good look at him late in the season after sticking with Fitzgerald all year, but Petty is having problems staying on the field for the second straight week.