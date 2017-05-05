Jay Cutler leaves NFL to join FOX Sports as broadcaster

Jay Cutler has been on the market since the Chicago Bears released him in back in March, but he’s found a new home: the broadcast booth. Like Tony Romo, he’s pursuing a career in television.

FOX Sports has hired the 34-year-old to join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season.

NEWS. It's official. Jay Cutler has been hired by @nflonfox . Will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

Cutler issued a statement on Friday regarding his playing career in which he noted “I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL. You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life.”

From Jay Cutler on his decision to head to the broadcast booth: pic.twitter.com/NF1kqqGz05 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 5, 2017

The veteran quarterback had conversations with the Jets and Texans as potential landing spots, but nothing ever came of it. Age and durability were presumably the primary factors for the lack of interest in Cutler during the free-agency period.

His agent said previously that Cutler wasn’t considering retirement and planned to play this season.

Cutler was a first-round pick in 2006, spending time with both the Broncos and Bears. He has 208 touchdown passes in his career and owns a record of 68-71 in 139 career games.