Jason Garrett won’t say definitively Dak Prescott is Cowboys’ QB going forward

Dak Prescott’s performance Sunday against the Green Bay Packers proved to many that he will be the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback for years to come.

But it appears the one person who matters most isn’t ready to go that far. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t say 100 percent that Prescott, who threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, is the Cowboys’ quarterback moving forward.

“Don’t want to get into those discussions,” Garrett said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott was one of the main reasons for the Cowboys’ remarkable turnaround this season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 2,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The fourth-round pick stepped in as Dallas’ starting QB after Tony Romo suffered a back injury during the preseason, helping the Cowboys go 13-3 a year after finishing 4-12.

When Romo was healthy enough to reassume his starting spot, Prescott remained the starter. Many believe the Cowboys will opt to trade Romo in the offseason, paving the way for Prescott’s long-term run as Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

But Garrett’s comment Monday casts just a hint of doubt into the Cowboys’ plans moving forward.