Winston’s QB coach dispels worries over shoulder: ‘He’s actually getting stronger’

INDIANAPOLIS — A report that Florida State’s Jameis Winston had extra medical testing on his throwing shoulder was news to his pre-draft quarterbacks coach.

George Whitfield said Friday he was surprised to learn of an ESPN report that claimed Winston has undergone an electromyography to determine the cause of weakness in his right shoulder.

A source told FOX Sports that an issue had surfaced Thursday during medical testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but no specifics were provided.

Whitfield said Winston had completed a 90-minute throwing session without complaint Tuesday at the University of Michigan under Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was helping him prepare for the Combine.

"I’ve seen him make every single throw of everything since he’s been out there," said Whitfield, who began working with Winston in January. "He’s actually getting stronger. I just think they’re being cautious."

Winston is projected as a leading contender to become the top pick in April’s draft by the Buccaneers, who are seeking a quarterback.

On Friday, Winston spoke to the media for the first at the Combine and said he would participate during Saturday’s quarterback drills.

Whitfield said that Winston is accustomed to throwing year round as a two-sport star in both football and baseball.

"He doesn’t even ice all the time," Whitfield said. "He’s got a high tolerance from pitching.

"I don’t know. Maybe they just made an observation, but it’s certainly not anything that comes functionally that has inhibited him. He hasn’t expressed anything about it. I’m sure they’re just being cautious."