Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin proclaims ‘Blake Bortles is our quarterback’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era with two new faces leading the franchise. Tom Coughlin was hired as the team’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations, essentially giving him control of the roster. Doug Marrone, on the other hand, was promoted from interim coach to full-time head coach, replacing Gus Bradley in that regard.

Questions still loom for the Jaguars as a whole, particularly with Blake Bortles failing to develop into a franchise quarterback. Some believe the Jaguars could move on from Bortles and bring in a new quarterback, but Coughlin doesn’t seem to think that’s necessary.

“Blake Bortles is our quarterback,” he said during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Marrone said the same thing, affirming this: “Obviously, Blake is our quarterback.”

Team owner, Shad Khan, said Coughlin will oversee everything pertaining to the football operation, insinuating that he’ll manage the 53-man roster. He said Coughlin will break any ties on debates by giving the final say. So if the franchise is split on Bortles, Coughlin will make the final determination.