Jaguars send player to London to announce pick, trade pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars play one regular-season game in London, England every year, so it was only appropriate that the team sent defensive lineman Mike Bennett to the UK to announce the team’s fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft Saturday.

Bennett was set to announce the Jaguars’ pick with a contest winner, Hamish Shilliday. 

Only the Jaguars no longer have a fifth-round pick — they traded it to Baltimore in order to move up in the second round to select Myles Jack. 

Bennett had fun with it. Adding Jack to the defense softens the blow. 

The Jags should probably just have the the duo announce the team’s sixth round pick. 

There’s been no word from Hamish. 