Jaguars send player to London to announce pick, trade pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars play one regular-season game in London, England every year, so it was only appropriate that the team sent defensive lineman Mike Bennett to the UK to announce the team’s fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft Saturday.

Bennett was set to announce the Jaguars’ pick with a contest winner, Hamish Shilliday.

Safe travels to @Jaguars DT @mike96bennett as he travels to London tonight to announce team's 5th-rd selection w/ @JaguarsUK winner, Hamish. — Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) April 27, 2016

Excited to announce this jaguars pick with my boy Hamish shilliday in a couple days across the pond. — Mike Bennett (@mike96bennett) April 27, 2016

Only the Jaguars no longer have a fifth-round pick — they traded it to Baltimore in order to move up in the second round to select Myles Jack.

Bennett had fun with it. Adding Jack to the defense softens the blow.

HAHAHAHAHA jacksonville flew me to London to announce the 146 pick. They just traded it away. Thanks for the flight! Lol — Mike Bennett (@mike96bennett) April 29, 2016

Ended up getting Myles jack out of it. That's one hell of a trade. I see you mr Caldwell — Mike Bennett (@mike96bennett) April 29, 2016

@carlolewis I'm sure we'll announce a 5th round pick or something — Mike Bennett (@mike96bennett) April 29, 2016

The Jags should probably just have the the duo announce the team’s sixth round pick.

There’s been no word from Hamish.