Watch T.Y. Hilton’s 4-year-old son send a defender flying with a filthy juke
While a lot of players are probably home watching the NFL Draft, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is outside watching one who could one day be a draft pick. Oh, and he happens to be his 4-year-old son.
Hilton posted a video of his kid playing flag football, and he absolutely shook a defender out of his shoes, sending him flying with a silly juke. That came after he weaved through the entire defense for a touchdown.
Just Press Play. Best Athlete In The Family. #Heonly4 #LittleGhost pic.twitter.com/oAY6iVOEun
— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) April 29, 2017
Even the Colts took notice of the little man’s moves.
In non-draft news… Meet @tyhilton13's 4-year old son. 👀 #LittleGhost pic.twitter.com/KoH3YLjpS5
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 29, 2017
He may be pint-sized, but Hilton’s son has a future in football.