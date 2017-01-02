Texans aren’t sure which quarterback will start in playoff game

After a chaotic season in which the Houston Texans benched struggling quarterback Brock Osweiler at halftime in Week 15, the team may turn back to him in the playoffs after backup Tom Savage got knocked out of the Texans’ regular season finale on Sunday with a head injury.

After the Texans’ 24-17 loss to the Titans, head coach Bill O’Brien indicated that the team is undecided on whether Osweiler or Savage would start the game against the AFC’s No. 5 seed, which is shaping up to be the Oakland Raiders.

“We’ll talk about that as a staff” O’Brien said when asked if Savage would start if he’s healthy. “We’ll talk about that tomorrow.” O’Brien said later, “I think it’s going to be an evaluation.”

Getty Images

Savage was knocked out on the first play of the second quarter at Tennessee and was initially cleared to return before getting reevaluated at halftime when doctors ruled him out with a concussion.

Osweiler took over from that point and completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 253 yards and a touchdown.

“He did a good job,” O’Brien said of Osweiler’s play in relief. “He went in there and did a nice job for us. We just couldn’t pull it out. He competed. Guys got open for him. He threw the ball, did a nice job for us.”

The Texans are hoping for a different fate than last season when they hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Wild Card Weekend and got completely ripped in a 30-0 loss. In that game, then-starter Brian Hoyer threw four interceptions and fumbled twice — a performance that spurred the Texans to pony up big bucks for the unproven Osweiler.