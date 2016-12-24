Houston Texans Morning Huddle–Texans QBs

It’s gameday! Yes it’s also Christmas Eve and let’s hope Santa has a Texans win in store tonight! Before the big guy comes around, let’s warm up with some headlines:

Texans QBs before and after O’Brien by Corey Roepken, Houston Chronicle

Some teams go through quarterbacks like they are going out of style. Cleveland, for instance, has had 27 starters since it was awarded a new franchise in 1999.

The Browns’ track record has been so bad it had Spergon Wynn start one game in 2000 and the McCown brothers (Josh and Luke) start 14 in the following years.

The Texans do not have a list nearly that bad, but when Tom Savage takes the first snap on Saturday night he will be the eighth quarterback to do so as a starter under coach Bill O’Brien.

The list started out pretty short with both David Carr and Matt Schuab having fairly long tenures as the starter in Houston. That list has gotten longer in the last three years due to inconsistency from the position and injuries as well. Let’s hope one of the guys on the roster will stick around for a little while.

What to watch for Saturday by Sean Pendergast, Houston Press

Let’s look at a few things to watch for on Saturday night… 4. The scoreboard

Truth be told, any scoreboard watching done by Texan fans or the Texans themselves will be finished on Saturday by the time the game kicks off. The Texans and Bengals have the stage to themselves on Saturday night, with a nearly full slate of games taking place during the day, including the Titans and Jaguars playing in Jacksonville, noon kickoff, our time. This is the game that has the clearest, most profound impact on the Texans’s postseason fortunes. Simply put, if the Titans win on Saturday afternoon, then the game in Nashville next weekend is for the AFC South title. For purposes of the division title, a Titans win makes a Texans win over the Bengals worthless.

It is true that this game will have a varying level of importance. The result of the Titans game at noon will say a lot. But all eyes will be on Tom Savage to see what he will do for an encore in this one.

